Chicago area college basketball prospects in 2026 NBA Draft

Nearly 80 NBA hopefuls are sweating in the South Loop at the NBA combine, with only 60 spots in next month's draft.

Outside of the lottery picks and first rounders, those are some long odds. However, a couple of college stars with local ties like their chances to make it to the league.

A trio of players from the Illini's final four squad is here at the NBA Draft Combine—Andrej Stojakovic, Kylan Boswell, and Keaton Wagler, a likely top ten pick who didn't see this as much of a possibility a year ago as a lightly recruited high school senior.

"Definitely super, super low. Unexpected for sure. I think it just goes in to show how hard I worked this year, and a tribute to coaching staff and teammates for allowing me to showcase my talent and put a lot of trust in me ... and the confidence I had in myself knowing that I can play against anyone in the world," Wagler said.

As for Stojakovic, he has to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to a loaded Illini squad. It's a tough decision, but kind of a win-win.

"I think I'm in a special situation where my option to go back to school is one of a kind. Not many people in this combine have the option to go back to a Final Four team with most of the guys returning," he said. "As hard as the decision will be, I'm excited because it's a good problem."

Joliet native Jeremy Fears Jr., Northwestern star and Glenview native Nick Martinelli, along with Thornton Township's Morez Johnson Jr., are among those also testing the draft waters. Johnson, who transferred from Illinois and won a national title with Michigan, has seen his stock rise here at the combine and feels like he has an NBA-ready game.

"Just being versatile. Someone just asked me about being able to play the four and five. I think I'm capable of doing both at the next level," Johnson said. "I think that's what's going to help me have a long-lasting career in the NBA."

Morez says being back in Chicago for this moment in his life is the stuff you dream about as a kid. He has not met with his hometown Bulls, who hold the 4th and 15th picks in the draft, but many of the other guys here have, including likely potential options at four—Caleb Wilson, Cam Boozer, and Darryn Peterson.