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Chicago area marking 25 years since 9/11 attack with memorial events

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Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei
Reporter
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.
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Asal Rezaei,
Lauren Victory
Lauren Victory
Reporter
Lauren joined CBS News Chicago in May 2016 and is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
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Lauren Victory,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Memorials will be held throughout the Chicago area to mark 25 years since the September 11th terrorist attack, and to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost. 

CFD memorial at Navy Pier 

Members of the Chicago Fire Department will gather for a ceremony at Navy Pier at 7:30 a.m. They will remember the more than 400 emergency responders who died during 9/11, the vast majority of them firefighters.

Governor Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson will be among the local leaders in attendance. 

TSA workers gathering at Midway Airport 

TSA workers at Midway Airport will honor the lives of the victims. The Transportation Security Administration was created in the wake of the attack, leading to tighter security at airports.

The workers will be joined by community supporters, flight attendants, and labor leaders at 10 a.m. They'll also call for the federal government to stop efforts to privatize airport security.

Archdiocese of Chicago honoring victims through prayer   

Parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Chicago will continue to honor and pray for those who died during the attack.

Masses will be held at Saint Mary of the Lake and Our Lady of Lourdes at 9 a.m., Holy Name Cathedral at noon, Our Lady of the Holy Family at 6 p.m., and Saint Teresa at 7 p.m.

At Saint Cletus, there will be a moment of remembrance before the start of the parish's fall fest.

2,977 flags planted in Oak Brook   

In the Chicago suburbs, there are 2,977 flags planted at the Oak Brook Polo Grounds, at 700 Oak Brook Road, honoring each life lost. 

The flags will be in place until Sunday.

St. Charles remembrance ceremony 

The St. Charles 9/11 remembrance ceremony will begin at 7:30 and is expected to last about 30 minutes. The fire chief will speak as crews raise a special flag and lay a memorial wreath.

Then they'll take a moment of silence.  

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