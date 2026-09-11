Chicago area marking 25 years since 9/11 attack with memorial events

Memorials will be held throughout the Chicago area to mark 25 years since the September 11th terrorist attack, and to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

CFD memorial at Navy Pier

Members of the Chicago Fire Department will gather for a ceremony at Navy Pier at 7:30 a.m. They will remember the more than 400 emergency responders who died during 9/11, the vast majority of them firefighters.

Governor Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson will be among the local leaders in attendance.

TSA workers gathering at Midway Airport

TSA workers at Midway Airport will honor the lives of the victims. The Transportation Security Administration was created in the wake of the attack, leading to tighter security at airports.

The workers will be joined by community supporters, flight attendants, and labor leaders at 10 a.m. They'll also call for the federal government to stop efforts to privatize airport security.

Archdiocese of Chicago honoring victims through prayer

Parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Chicago will continue to honor and pray for those who died during the attack.

Masses will be held at Saint Mary of the Lake and Our Lady of Lourdes at 9 a.m., Holy Name Cathedral at noon, Our Lady of the Holy Family at 6 p.m., and Saint Teresa at 7 p.m.

At Saint Cletus, there will be a moment of remembrance before the start of the parish's fall fest.

2,977 flags planted in Oak Brook

In the Chicago suburbs, there are 2,977 flags planted at the Oak Brook Polo Grounds, at 700 Oak Brook Road, honoring each life lost.

The flags will be in place until Sunday.

St. Charles remembrance ceremony

The St. Charles 9/11 remembrance ceremony will begin at 7:30 and is expected to last about 30 minutes. The fire chief will speak as crews raise a special flag and lay a memorial wreath.

Then they'll take a moment of silence.