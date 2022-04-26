Chicago Archdiocese settles sex abuse claims against five clergy members for $800,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago has agreed to pay a combined $800,000 in settlements in five cases involving claims of sexual abuse by members of the clergy, according to attorneys for the accusers.

The settlement involved claims against an Irish Christian brother and four priests, including a renowned activist priest, according to the law offices of attorney Mitchell Garabedian.

Rev. George Clements was the pastor of Saint Ambrose, Saint Dorothy, and at Holy Angels, which he led for 22 years.

Clements also adopted four sons, and was the first American priest to adopt a child.

He went on leave from the ministry in August of 2019 - as the archdiocese investigated a sexual abuse allegation from 1974. He died in December of 2019 after suffering a stroke at the age of 87.

The Archdiocese would not comment on if the investigation into Father Clements is still open, but his name is not included on an archdiocese list of clergy with substantiated allegations of sexual misconduct against minors. The list was last updated in June 2021.