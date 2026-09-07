Chicago airports will see 1.7 million travelers over Labor Day Weekend, officials estimate

The Chicago Department of Aviation estimates the city's airports will have welcomed more than 1.7 million travelers by the time Labor Day Weekend is officially over.

The department said Sunday was the busies day of the holiday weekend so far at O'Hare International Airport, and estimated that 1.4 million holiday weekend passengers will have gone through O'Hare by Tuesday morning. If that's accurate, it's up almost 6% over 2025.

The department said Monday is expected to be the busiest day at Midway International Airport, with nearly 58,000 passengers traveling to or through it, and for the entire weekend the CDA estimates about 300,000 folks came through, an increase of more than 2% since 2025.