Chicago airports expecting nearly 1.5 million travelers for July 4 weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Nearly 1.5 million people are expected to travel through Chicago airports for July 4 weekend.

Travel numbers are up by just over 2% at Midway Airport for this weekend compared to last year. O'Hare is seeing a slight decrease of about 2%.

With summer travel in full swing, O’Hare and @fly2midway are prepared to welcome 1.49 million passengers between June 30 and July 5 for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, based on airline projections. Here are some tips to make your travel easier 🧵 https://t.co/yh37S8GoPV pic.twitter.com/bWP7aIvXNe — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) June 29, 2023

O'Hare officials are expecting about 230,000 passengers and Friday is expected to be the busiest day. Midway's busiest day is projected to be Saturday July 1. they're looking at almost 60,000 travelers passing through

The busy travel weekend comes as United Airlines is seeing major delays and cancellations. Airlines overall this week are seeing up to 8,000 canceled flights because of severe weather and staffing issues.