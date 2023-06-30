Watch CBS News
Chicago airports expecting nearly 1.5 million travelers for July 4 weekend

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Nearly 1.5 million people are expected to travel through Chicago airports for July 4 weekend. 

Travel numbers are up by just over 2% at Midway Airport for this weekend compared to last year. O'Hare is seeing a slight decrease of about 2%.

O'Hare officials are expecting about 230,000 passengers and Friday is expected to be the busiest day. Midway's busiest day is projected to be Saturday July 1. they're looking at almost 60,000 travelers passing through

The busy travel weekend comes as United Airlines is seeing major delays and cancellations. Airlines overall this week are seeing up to 8,000 canceled flights because of severe weather and staffing issues.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 5:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

