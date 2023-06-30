Chicago airports expecting nearly 1.5 million travelers for July 4 weekend
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Nearly 1.5 million people are expected to travel through Chicago airports for July 4 weekend.
Travel numbers are up by just over 2% at Midway Airport for this weekend compared to last year. O'Hare is seeing a slight decrease of about 2%.
O'Hare officials are expecting about 230,000 passengers and Friday is expected to be the busiest day. Midway's busiest day is projected to be Saturday July 1. they're looking at almost 60,000 travelers passing through
The busy travel weekend comes as United Airlines is seeing major delays and cancellations. Airlines overall this week are seeing up to 8,000 canceled flights because of severe weather and staffing issues.
