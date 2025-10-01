Delays possible at Chicago airports amid government shutdown

Delays possible at Chicago airports amid government shutdown

Delays possible at Chicago airports amid government shutdown

Travelers should expect delays at O'Hare and Midway airports after the government shutdown overnight.

Lawmakers failed to agree on a spending package overnight. The shutdown immediately impacts federal workers, including TSA workers and air traffic controllers.

Both domestic and international travelers could see longer lines at the airport as the effects of this shutdown will likely trickle down into the travel industry.

Federal employees are required to show up as essential workers, but they'll be doing so without pay.

Americans will continue to receive Social Security and passports, but the TSA warns travelers to expect delays.

We know lawmakers will be back on Capitol Hill on Wednesday with more possible votes.