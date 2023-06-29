Watch CBS News
Chicago airport delays: O'Hare leads world and weather complicates flights

CHICAGO (CBS2) -- O'Hare International Airport currently leads the world on Thursday in flight delays and cancellations. 

And those delays are likely to get worse as storms move into the area. 

According to Flight Aware, departure delays are 31 minutes to 45 minutes (and increasing) due to thunderstorms.

Inbound flights are delayed at their origin by an average of 1 hour, and 20 minutes.

As of 2:30 p.m. 58 flights have been canceled, or about 5% of scheduled departures, according to Flight Aware's data.  

A total of 223 flights, or about 20% of flights, are delayed.  

Midway Airport is reporting no cancellations so far today. 

Delays by airport

top-airport-delays.jpg
Flight Aware

