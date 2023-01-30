Activists coming together in Chicago area to honor Tyre Nichols

Activists coming together in Chicago area to honor Tyre Nichols

Activists coming together in Chicago area to honor Tyre Nichols

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Organizations are honoring Tyre Nichols in the Chicago area Monday after the city of Memphis released video showing his violent January 7 police arrest.

Five former Memphis police officers were fired and charged with murder in the death of Nichols, a Black man who died three days after being beaten in a traffic stop. Video footage of Nichols' arrest was released Friday evening.

Lake County Black Lives Matter organizers will gather at the Waukegan Police Department at 1 p.m.

In a statement, they applauded the swift action of the Memphis police chief for firing the five officers involved in Nichols' death. They hope it's "a template for the city of Waukegan."

Then at 6 p.m., several groups will come together for a rally at Federal Plaza.

The Chicago Alliance says they stand in solidarity with Nichols' family, adding they want federal charges to be filed against the officers involved.