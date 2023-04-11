Chicago activists protesting new City Council structure

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dozens of Chicago political activists are protesting what they call a 'power steal' from the incoming mayor and city council.

Current council members previously voted on a new committee structure and council rules in a push to make itself more independent from the mayor's office.

The controversial move has been sparking outrage from some city leaders...with only weeks away until mayor-elect Brandon Johnson and several new aldermen are sworn in.

A protest will happen outside of City Hall Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.