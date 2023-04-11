Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago activists protesting new City Council structure

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dozens of Chicago political activists are protesting what they call a 'power steal' from the incoming mayor and city council.

Current council members previously voted on a new committee structure and council rules in a push to make itself more independent from the mayor's office. 

The controversial move has been sparking outrage from some city leaders...with only weeks away until mayor-elect Brandon Johnson and several new aldermen are sworn in.

A protest will happen outside of City Hall Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. 

First published on April 11, 2023 / 8:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.