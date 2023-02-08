Public safety, economic development top issues in Chicago's 25th ward aldermanic race

CHICAGO (CBS) – Voters on Wednesday got to hear from the two candidates running for 25th Ward alderperson at what was expected to be a standing room only forum at Benito Juarez High School.

Ahead of this face-off, CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spoke to residents to get the pulse of voters in Pilsen.

CBS 2 spoke to three very different voters with a lot on their mind and plenty to say.

"We need safety on the streets," said Mary Gonzalez.

"We also need economic development," said Felipe Luna.

"I want to see less of our legacy residents being pushed out," said Ava Galban.

Gonzalez, Luna and Galban all call Pilsen home. The issues facing the 25th Ward are bringing them together.

The candidates are vying for their support. The one-term incumbent Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez has pushed back against gentrification, making public safety and property tax relief priorities.

While his challenger, Aida Flores, a daughter of Pilsen, is a community organizer and educator who's made schools a central issue in her campaign.

For Luna, a longtime Pilsen resident who has stuck with his neighborhood through the good and bad, there's one topline issue.

"The big elephant in the room is the taxes," he said. "The person who I think will win, will address that issue, not just talk about it, but say they have a plan."

That's a sentiment shared by Gonzales, a Pilsen resident since 1958, who, along with taxes, wants environmental issues that have plagued Pilsen and nearby Little Village for decades finally addressed.

"We are more poisoned than any other neighborhood," Gonzales said. "And we have the largest number of children with asthma. We have high rates of cancer, heart, disease, lung disease and it's because we live here."

Public safety is another major concern the residents wanted their alderperson to tackle. It's one of the issues motivating 18-year-old Galban, a first-time voter, to cast her vote.

"You never really know what you're walking into," Galban said. "I've personally been taking the CTA since I was 12, so I feel comfortable, but I think there is a level of uncertainty that makes a lot of people feel hesitant to use the CTA."

Pilsen's largest vacant lot at 18th and Peoria, and it's potential to offer significant affordable housing, has also come into play in this election.

"If it's done properly, with a blended approach, the neighborhood will be impacted positively," Luna said.

"I don't want to hear about how we are going to work towards something or we're gonna talk to someone. We've heard that many, many times," Gonzales said.

"I cannot fully put my trust into a candidate who hasn't worked on or established their plans," Galban said.

With less than three weeks to go until the election, every public appearance, door knock and handshake becomes all the more critical for both candidates in a ward where voters agree that action, not words, matter.