Abandoned building heavily damaged by fire in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

A massive fire ripped through an abandoned building in South Shore, drawing a large Chicago Fire Department Response.

Flames could be seen pouring out of the windows of the building at 70th and Chappel around 1 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters had to break their way into some entry points to fight the blaze. The fire department also used ladders to access higher floors.

Neighbors said they're grateful for the quick response.

"This is so terrible," said Roshaunda Young, who lives nearby. "I am so happy no one lives here."

The building is heavily damaged, but Chicago police said it was abandoned and no one was inside at the time. No injuries have been reported from CFD either.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to CFD for more information about how the fire started and are waiting to hear back.