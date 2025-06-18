Watch CBS News
Chesterton, Indiana police shooting under investigation by state police

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago
Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting by a police officer in Chesterton Friday morning.

State police posted on social media that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting near State Road 49 and the Indiana Toll Road as of shortly after 10 a.m.

No further details were immediately offered by state police, though they said they would be releasing more information in a news conference in the near future.

How many people were involved in the incident was not immediately known, nor was information about injuries to either civilians or officers.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates. 

