Single slice of cheese in window on Chicago's Armitage Avenue goes viral on social media

By Adam Harrington, John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

Cheese slice on a window goes viral in Chicago
Cheese slice on a window goes viral in Chicago 00:49

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last month, Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's work involving a banana duct-taped to a wall sold for $6.2 million.

But the Chicago equivalent can be seen for free.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream used to operate a location at 900 W. Armitage Ave., at Fremont Street, in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The ice cream shop—which had shared the ground floor of a vintage building with a Foxtrot market—closed at the end of May.

In the old Jeni's storefront today, passersby will find a lone cheese slice in the window—a Kraft single, specifically.

lincoln-park-cheese-1.png
CBS

A note, written by an anonymous admirer and taped next to the cheese, said it had been there since August—weathering the heat, rain, and snow:

"This is cheese on Armitage. Well it's kind of cheese on Jeni's but Jeni's is gone so now it's cheese on a window on Armitage. First found on August 22, 2024. Yes, found. I (anonymous writer) cannot take credit for this incredible piece of modern art. One day someone stuck this cheese to a window on Armitage and now every day I admire it. Thank you cheese. I could tell you that this cheese is symbolic of not taking life too seriously and that nothing really matters, that free will is an incredible tool to bring joy. But I think that would to the cheese a great disservice and go against what the cheese really is. Because it is nothing and means nothing. It is just cheese on a window on Armitage."

The untitled piece of artwork is now going viral online.

A commenter on the Chicago subreddit wrote, "Rat hole is so 2023. Everyone embrace cheese on Armitage."

In fairness to the redditor, the Chicago "rat hole"—that since-removed rodent-shaped indentation in the concrete on the sidewalk in Roscoe Village—did not become an internet sensation until January 2024, though it was there well before 2023.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

