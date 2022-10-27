Chatham Walmart reopening health center Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- South Side residents are about to have more access to health services.

The Chatham Walmart is reopening its health center. The superstore said it's rolling out new changes and technology to make access easier and more convenient.

Customers, with or without health insurance, can get a variety of medical services. Services include primary care, x-rays, dental and more.

A grand opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m.