Man shot and killed outside Chicago Foot Locker store

By Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed outside a Foot Locker store in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Thursday night. 

Just before 7:30 p.m., police said a 29-year-old man was getting into his car, at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, when shots were fired from a blue sedan. 

The man was hit in the face and twice in the lower body before the suspects sped off. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. 

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made. 

First published on April 5, 2024 / 5:54 AM CDT

