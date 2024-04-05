Man shot and killed outside Chicago Foot Locker store

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed outside a Foot Locker store in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood Thursday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police said a 29-year-old man was getting into his car, at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, when shots were fired from a blue sedan.

The man was hit in the face and twice in the lower body before the suspects sped off. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.