Man shot dead while entering car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed while getting into his car in the Chatham neighborhood.

At 7:20 p.m., the 29-year-old victim was entering his car in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside shot him, police said.

The sedan fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was shot in the face and twice in his lower body, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center – where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody Thursday night. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.