Chase Bank, Divvy among companies hiring for South Side positions during job fair in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2 is Working For Chicago, featuring job opportunities in the Chicago area.

A job fair is being hosted in Englewood Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 815 W. 63rd Street.

Companies including Divvy, Chase Bank and University of Chicago Medicine will interview candidates with he possibility of hiring on the spot.

All of the open positions are located on the South Side.

Organizers recommend registering ahead of time. Visit: scfjobs.com/aprilhiringfair for more information.

First published on April 29, 2022 / 6:03 AM

