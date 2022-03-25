Watch CBS News

Charter bus crashes on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway, at least one injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was injured after a charter bus crashed Friday afternoon on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway.

Illinois State Police said the bus and another vehicle collided just before 3 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Busse Road, near Elk Grove Village.

At least three westbound lanes of I-90 were closed near Busse road, causing a major backup, as police investigate the crash.

