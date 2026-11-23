Pep Biel scored off a rebound of his penalty kick in the 11th minute of stoppage time after a hand-ball foul on Jack Elliot, and Charlotte FC beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Sunday at SeatGeek Stadium for the first regulation playoff victory in club history.

Josh Cohen replaced starting goalkeeper Chris Brady late in stoppage time with a penalty shootout on the horizon and surrendered the winner. Biel's goal was his first in his third postseason appearance.

Liel Abada put an end to a scoreless match three minutes into the second half when he used assists from defender Henry Kessler and Ashley Westwood to score with a header off a set piece for his first goal in his sixth postseason appearance.

Kessler collected his first assist in his first playoff match with the club after not contributing to a goal in six postseason matches with the New England Revolution. Westwood's assist was his first in his eighth playoff appearance with Charlotte.

Robert Lewandowski used his head to score the equalizer in the 68th minute for the Fire in his first postseason appearance. Defender Jonathan Dean notched his second assist in four playoff matches and Philip Zinckernagel picked up his third in three postseason outings.

Kristijan Kahlina saved four shots for No. 5 seed Charlotte (16-10-9).

Brady finished with two saves and Cohen had one for fourth-seeded Chicago (16-12-7).

The Fire swept the regular-season series with a 2-1 victory at home to start August and a 1-0 victory on the road to close out September.

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The Fire travel to Charlotte for the middle match on Saturday.