Last summer series concert features tribute to Charles Stepney

CHICAGO(CBS)-- Thursday is the last concert in the summer series at Millennium Park.

Charles Stepney's' Out of the Shadows' begins at 6:30 p.m.

It's a tribute concert to the Chess Records producer who contributed to the sounds of Muddy Waters, Ramsey Lewis, and Earth, Wind, and Fire.