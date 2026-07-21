Charges pending for man accused of shooting woman, SWAT officer in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood

Charges were pending Tuesday morning for a man accused of shooting a woman and a Chicago police SWAT officer in Chicago's Albany Park community the day before.

Chicago police said a 67-year-old woman was shot and wounded around 11 a.m. Monday in a house residence in the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue, and the person was someone she knew.

Interim police Supt. Fred Waller said meanwhile, officers learned the suspect was holding the victim's daughter and granddaughter at gunpoint inside the home.

After securing the area and calling in a SWAT team, officers tried to breach the door of the home, and the gunman fired shots through the door, hitting a SWAT officer in the abdomen.

Both the wounded SWAT officer and the woman who had been shot were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Waller said the woman was in critical condition. The officer underwent surgery and was expected to recover.

Shortly after the alert went out over police radio that the officer had been shot, there were more calls for help as a man who had barricaded himself inside a home with a woman and a 13-year-old threatened them with a gun, according to police dispatch reports. A woman begged the man barricading himself in the home not to shoot through the window and to turn off the gas.

"She's crying and yelling for him to turn off the gas. He's turned on the gas," a dispatcher said. "It says she was begging again to turn the gas off. She thanked him for turning the gas off. I'm assuming he's cut off the gas now."

Meantime, officers continued to negotiate with the gunman, who later released the two hostages, both of whom had been beaten, according to Waller. Around 1:15 p.m., the gunman surrendered to police and was taken into custody. His arrest was captured by a neighbor's cell phone camera.

One neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, said police told her to get into their house because of how dangerous the situation was.

"I got nervous because I've got my kid, he's eight, and I just told him to keep away himself from the windows," she said.

The officer was recovering from surgery on Tuesday morning, while the 67-year-old woman remained in critical condition.

The woman and girl who were held hostage were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.