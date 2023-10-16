Watch CBS News
21-year-old woman suspected in stabbing of 24-year-old woman on Chicago train platform

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Red Line CTA station has reopened after Chicago police closed it to investigate a stabbing on the platform. 

Around 10:30 Monday morning, a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman were fighting at the 79th Street train stop.

Police said the 21-year-old then stabbed the other woman in the head and arm with something sharp.

The victim was taken to a hospital in good condition. Charges are pending against the attacker.

