Chantelle Porter will be the first Black woman on 18th Judicial Circuit

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- History is being made in DuPage County. 

Starting Monday, Chantelle Proter will be the first Black woman to serve as a judge in the 18th Judicial Circuit.

The Illinois Supreme Court appointed Porter to the position to fill a vacancy.

Porter was a partner at A. Traub and Associates, practicing in all areas of family law. She says she's "honored to be a part of this historic moment" for Dupage County.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 9:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

