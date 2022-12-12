Chantelle Porter will be the first Black woman on 18th Judicial Circuit

CHICAGO (CBS)-- History is being made in DuPage County.

Starting Monday, Chantelle Proter will be the first Black woman to serve as a judge in the 18th Judicial Circuit.

The Illinois Supreme Court appointed Porter to the position to fill a vacancy.

Porter was a partner at A. Traub and Associates, practicing in all areas of family law. She says she's "honored to be a part of this historic moment" for Dupage County.