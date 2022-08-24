'Changing Face of Science' exhibit at the Field Museum opens Friday

New Filed Museum exhibition highlights scientist who are women, people of color

New Filed Museum exhibition highlights scientist who are women, people of color

New Filed Museum exhibition highlights scientist who are women, people of color

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new exhibit at the field museum may have you re-thinking what a scientist looks like.

It's highlighting the work of women and people of color - who have been historically left out in science.

"There are tons of different scientists and science educators here in the building who have done incredible work that are women or people of color, or who come from different underserved communities. And so, it's important that we start to highlight those folks," said Monisa Ahmed, exhibition developer.

The first exhibition in "Changing Face of Science" focuses on Lynika Strozier.

She worked in the Field Museum's DNA lab, mentored interns, and encouraged others to pursue science.

Visitors will see the specimens she worked on personal lab equipment and lab tutorial videos featuring Lynika.

The exhibition opens on Friday.