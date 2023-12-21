Chance the Rapper hosting 5th annual "Night at the Museum" at Museum of Science and Industry

Chance the Rapper and SocialWorks hosting ‘Night at the Museum’

Chance the Rapper and SocialWorks hosting ‘Night at the Museum’

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chance the Rapper is hosting his fifth annual "A Night at the Museum" on Thursday at the Museum of Science and Industry.

The Grammy Award-winner and his non-profit, SocialWorks, are welcoming guests for a family-focused event benefiting the homeless from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The event will feature music, museum exhibits, giveaways, special holiday trees and decorations, and more than 50 vendors.

Tickets are required for anyone age 3 and up, and are available on the museum's website. Guests are encouraged to bring donations of new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and toys to be given to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. You can also donate new hygiene products such as soap, deodorant, and toothpaste.

Donations will be distributed to shelters in February.