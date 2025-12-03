Chance the Rapper records 2 new announcements for CTA

Starting Wednesday, riders on the Chicago Transit Authority system will hear a recognizable Chicago voice during their commutes.

Chicago's own Chance the Rapper teamed up with the CTA for new station announcements.

In one announcement, Chance talks about getting on the Red Line at 79th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway almost every day when he was growing up.

"I won't ever stop loving the CTA, and I encourage you to keep supporting public transit and its workers," Chance says in the announcement. "Be safe, and just enjoy the ride."

In the other announcement, Chance says the CTA is the best travel option for Chicagoans, whether they live on the South, West, or North Side.

The CTA also hosted Chance for a podcast with CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen, talking with him about the new partnership and his experience growing up in Chicago — including being a CTA rider.