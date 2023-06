CFD welcomes new class of graduating firefighters, paramedics

CFD welcomes new class of graduating firefighters, paramedics

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday was a special day for dozens of firefighters and paramedics who graduated this morning.

The ceremony took place at the Arie Crown Theater on Chicago's near South Side.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and CFD commissioner Annette Nance-Holt were on hand to congratulate the new graduates.