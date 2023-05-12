Celebrating Teachers Appreciation Week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2 is celebrating some of the incredible local educators during Teachers Appreciation Week. We asked students about their favorite teachers.

Chris Cassidy is a teacher at John Hersey High School. His students say he helps them understand a hard subject like chemistry and makes it enjoyable.

Steve Skoufes teaches at Elk Grove High School. His student Ramon Steve has worked tirelessly to keep him safe. Ramon says he's done a wonderful job creating a happier place to learn.

Mrs. Mantzoukis is a second-grade teacher at Kilmer Elementary School in Buffalo Grove. Her student Avery says she is her favorite because she gives really fun lessons and she has fun parties

Student Romeo gave a special message to Mrs. Clancy at Eugene Field School in Wheeling. Romeo tells CBS 2 she is organized and their classroom is clean. He says Mrs. Clancy is awesome.