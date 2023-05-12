Watch CBS News
Celebrating Teachers Appreciation Week

By Elyssa Kaufman

Thank You Teachers: Chris Cassidy, Steve Skoufes
Thank You Teachers: Chris Cassidy, Steve Skoufes 00:48

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2 is celebrating some of the incredible local educators during Teachers Appreciation Week. We asked students about their favorite teachers. 

Chris Cassidy is a teacher at John Hersey High School. His students say he helps them understand a hard subject like chemistry and makes it enjoyable.

Steve Skoufes teaches at Elk Grove High School. His student Ramon Steve has worked tirelessly to keep him safe. Ramon says he's done a wonderful job creating a happier place to learn.

Teachers Appreciation Week: Mrs. Mantzoukis, Mrs. Clancy 00:37

Mrs. Mantzoukis is a second-grade teacher at Kilmer Elementary School in Buffalo Grove. Her student Avery says she is her favorite because she gives really fun lessons and she has fun parties

Student Romeo gave a special message to Mrs. Clancy at Eugene Field School in Wheeling. Romeo tells CBS 2 she is organized and their classroom is clean. He says Mrs. Clancy is awesome.

