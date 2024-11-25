5 cases of whooping cough reported at Chicago North Side high school, CDPH says

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least five students at Lane Tech High School on the city's North Side have been diagnosed with pertussis, also known as whooping cough, since September, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The department and Chicago Public Schools said they are actively monitoring the situation and communicating with the Lane Tech High School community. The department has sent a community letter to the student's parents and guardians with information about pertussis and how to stay safe.

"The health, safety, and well-being of students and staff is a top priority, and that is why Chicago Public Schools (CPS) continues to work closely with the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) to respond to all communicable and vaccine-preventable disease cases," a CPS spokesperson said.

According to the department, whooping cough rates have increased locally and nationwide this year compared to recent years, signaling a return to pre-pandemic levels. The department identified 2.3 times as many pertussis cases in Chicago in 2024 compared to the same time in 2023 — most in people ages 5 to 17.

CPS said the vast majority of students are vaccinated against whooping cough and that no new cases have been reported.

Symptoms of pertussis (whooping cough) to look out for

According to the Centers for Disease Control, early symptoms of whooping cough can look like a common cold. People with the disease will make a "whoop" noise when gasping for air after coughing for a period of time.

Later symptoms can also include:

Vomiting during or after coughing

Feeling tired between or after coughing fits

Difficulty sleeping

Struggling to breath

Fracture or breaking a rib

Symptoms can take five to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria Bordetella pertussis to cause the disease. Some symptoms can take up to three weeks to appear.

The CDC says recovery can be slow, with the cough becoming milder and less common over time.

Who is most at risk for whooping cough?

Whooping cough can be especially dangerous for infants. The CDC said that while babies and young children may not cough, they may have trouble breathing.

Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your children from severe pertussis. The department provides Dtap and Tdap vaccines for pertussis, diphtheria, and tetanus at its immunization clinics.

"Vaccinations given to pregnant mothers have been proven to protect 9 out of 10 newborns from serious illness, and early childhood vaccinations provide additional protection."