CCPSA expected to announce 3 finalists for Chicago's next top cop this week

The search for Chicago's next police superintendent is entering a critical week.

Three finalists are expected to be selected before Mayor Brandon Johnson makes the final decision.

Forty-six people have applied for the position — comparable to when former Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling went through the process just three years ago. Now, the Community Commission of Public Safety and Accountability, or CCPSA, will narrow that list down to just three this Thursday. Whoever is selected will serve at the pleasure of the mayor.

Ever since Snelling retired in July, the CCPSA has been searching nationwide for his replacement for the last four months.

"The pool of candidates are in alignment with what we saw previously, and so we are really excited to make this announcement," said CCPSA President Remel Terry.

Terry says they hosted public hearings and listening sessions to understand what Chicagoans want to see in the next superintendent — including reducing violent crime, building trust between police and the communities, and improving officer wellness and morale.

"We're mainly focused on what they wanted to see continued under Superintendent Larry Snelling implemented and what they wanted to see, you know, added to whomever takes this seat," she said.

Besides listening to residents, the CCPSA also spoke with police officers, public safety experts, and the candidates themselves.

They say they want someone who understands the challenges that face the city, has experience, and exemplifies leadership — which is why they are looking internally and across the country.

"People want this position. They want to serve the constituents of Chicago, and what may be happening politically was not a deterrent," Terry said.

Once the CCPSA narrows it down to three candidates, it will be up to Johnson to pick the next superintendent. Then that person moves through the city council's approval process.

However, city council members worry great candidates may not want to put their name in the ring right now.

They say whoever is selected could be out of favor if Johnson loses his reelection next year and the new mayor wants someone else.

Could the CCPSA be back to the drawing board if there is a new mayor next year?

"I think anything is possible, but I'm confident that we are selecting candidates that are ready for Chicago at this given moment," Terry said.

The mayor will have 30 days to pick one of the candidates or reject the list and give the commission a written explanation. Then the commission must give him three new candidates in 30 days.

Thursday's meeting is public and will be held at Malcolm X College at 6:30 p.m.