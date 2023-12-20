CBS Presents 'Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic' CBS Presents 'Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic' 01:59

CBS presents DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC, an entertainment special honoring and celebrating the legendary career of the iconic actor and performer for his 98th birthday, Thursday, Dec. 21 (9:01-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

GRAMMY®, Emmy® and Tony® Award winner Van Dyke is one of the most beloved and legendary stars. He has inspired generations of performers and will be honored for his incredible contributions to the arts and entertainment. The tribute will travel back in time to the iconic set of THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW and feature dazzling music and dance spectacles, heartfelt performances, special guests and a magical holiday number. The two-hour tribute event will also showcase songs and archival footage from the best of his nearly full century career, encompassing "Mary Poppins," "Bye Bye Birdie," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and more.

Performances Include:

• Jason Alexander performs "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and "Let's Go Fly a Kite"

• Zachary Levi performs "Jolly Holliday"

• Skylar Astin and Amanda Kloots perform "Put on a Happy Face"

• Amber Riley performs "Chim Chim Cheree"

• Rita Ora performs "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious"

• Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold perform "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

• Jojo Siwa performs "Step in Time"

• Weird Al performs "The Dick Van Dyke" theme song

• Rufus Wainwright performs "Hushabye Mountain"

Additional Appearances by Julie Andrews, Judd Apatow, David Archuleta, Mel Brooks, Carol Burnett, Jim Carrey, Cedric the Entertainer, Stephen Colbert, David Copperfield, Darren Criss, Ted Danson, Roma Downey, Brad Garrett, Mark Hamill, Tony Hawk, Derek Hough, Ken Jeong, John Lithgow, Jenny McCarthy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Penn + Teller, Rob Reiner, Craig Robinson, Jane Seymour, William Shatner, Martin Short, Harry Shum Jr., Mary Steenburgen and Stanley Tucci.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to steam live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.