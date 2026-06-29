CBS Chicago reporter, photographer attacked by 2 men near Adler Planetarium

A scary situation for a CBS News Chicago reporter and photographer who were attacked near the Adler Planetarium during a shoot on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on the 900 block of East Solidarity Drive.

As our reporter and photographer were preparing to go on the air during the 4 p.m. newscast, two men in a white truck rushed at them while shouting racial slurs targeted at one of our journalists.

One of the men then smashed our photographer's camera while the other smashed the windshield of our news truck. They also ordered a dog to attack, but it did not, Chicago police said.

Fortunately, the reporter and photographer got away unharmed.

CBS News Chicago has learned that police arrested three people in Brighton Park after a police pursuit. That incident involved a gun being pointed at someone else.

A CBS spokesperson said in a statement, "We are shocked and horrified by this crime and we are grateful that our journalists are safe."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.