CBS 2 News Chicago wins five Regional Murrow Awards, including Overall Excellence

CBS 2 News Chicago won five regional Edward R. Murrow awards, including the prestigious honor for Overall Excellence.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the Region 7 winners on Tuesday. The winners from the region – which comprises Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio – now compete for national Murrow awards this summer.

In addition to the Overall Excellence award, CBS 2 won in the Hard News, Investigative Reporting, News Series, and Newscast categories:

Hard News: "Crime Without Punishment" found the rate of solving murders in Chicago was below the national average, which is currently at an all-time low. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey interviewed two families who are hoping a broken system can be fixed.

Investigative Reporting: "DCFS Survivors" chronicled the gripping stories of children who fought to survive within the state's child protective services system. The nearly three-year investigation by Dave Savini and the CBS 2 Investigators team found that state workers cleared alleged child abusers nearly all of the time.

News Series: "Painkiller" revisited the infamous Tylenol poisoning murders from 40 years ago. The main suspect in the case has never been charged. It all started on September 29, 1982, when a 12-year-old Elk Grove Village girl had a cold and took two Tylenol capsules that morning. She collapsed and died in her home. Six more people would lose their lives.

Newscast: The 10 p.m. newscast covering the capture of the suspect in the Highland Park mass shooting on the Fourth of July.