Caution advised as wildfire smoke chokes Chicago skies, resulting in poor air quality

The air in Chicago was choked with wildfire smoke Thursday morning, prompting an Air Quality Alert and creating unhealthy conditions for everyone.

IQAir ranked Chicago at 213 Thursday morning, well into the "very unhealthy" category.

The air quality in Waukegan had had crossed into the "hazardous," or maroon, category by 7:30 a.m., with an index of 446.

As of the 6 a.m. hour, IQAir ranked Chicago as having the fourth worst air quality in the world, outranked by Minneapolis, Toronto, and at the top, Detroit — with an air quality index of 518.

The "unhealthy" category means some members of the general public may experience health effects, while members of more sensitive groups may experience serious health effects. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities should avoid strenuous outdoor activity under such conditions.

The "very unhealthy" category means the risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said everyone should reduce their time outdoors in the Chicago area on Thursday.

The concern is fine particles within the wildfire smoke, which travel deep into the lungs.

Health experts say early symptoms may include a scratchy throat, itchy eyes, or a stuffy nose. But anyone who develops a cough, shortness of breath, or a feeling of being winded more easily should take it as a sign to get inside and limit exposure.

"This is a time to look out for each other and remind each other, do you need to be outside? Are there other things you can do inside?" said Dr. Ruth McDermott-Levy of Villanova University. "If people are starting to act strange or complain of chest pain or shortness of breath, get them to the emergency department, because emergency departments are getting ready."

During periods of reduced air quality from wildfire smoke, experts advise limiting outdoor exertion and time, keeping windows and doors closed, changing home air filters and running in-home air purifiers if available. Those who need to spend time outdoors are encouraged to wear N-95 masks, which are protective against PM2.5 pollution from wildfire smoke when fitted properly.

Highland Park resident Ellen Rogin went out for a morning walk early Thursday, and was taken aback by the smoke.

"After I walked out of the house I thought, I really should be wearing a mask, and I saw people running by, and was thinking, I wonder if they realize how bad this is for them, no matter what age they are," Rogin said.

The CBS News Chicago First Alert Weather team said the smoke event could rival, or even exceed, the one Chicago experienced in June 2023, when thick orange haze blanketed the sky and the air quality also reached unhealthy levels.

That year, the Air Quality Index peaked at 228, well into the "very unhealthy" category.