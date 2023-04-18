Cause undetermined for pallet yard fire in Little Village

Cause of large fire at Little Village pallet yard unclear

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Extensive damage was left behind Tuesday after an extra-alarm fire at a pallet yard in Little Village the night before.

Numerous charred pieces of wood were left behind at the pallet yard at 25th and Rockwell streets.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Monday, and a 2-11 alarm was later called, the Fire Department said. Numerous wooden pallets caught on fire.

The wind Monday night made fighting the fire more difficult.

Good progress on the 2 11 lumber fire in pallet plant. pic.twitter.com/00QoR3r8IV — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 18, 2023

A foam unit had to be pressed into service to help extinguish the burning stacks of pallets and lumber.

Command requesting class A foam unit to the scene to help choke of oxygen to stack pallets which continue to burn at 25 and Rockwell pic.twitter.com/IVZc3XvUMe — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 18, 2023

The cause of the fire remained undetermined late Tuesday.