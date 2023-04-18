Cause undetermined for pallet yard fire in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Extensive damage was left behind Tuesday after an extra-alarm fire at a pallet yard in Little Village the night before.
Numerous charred pieces of wood were left behind at the pallet yard at 25th and Rockwell streets.
The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Monday, and a 2-11 alarm was later called, the Fire Department said. Numerous wooden pallets caught on fire.
The wind Monday night made fighting the fire more difficult.
A foam unit had to be pressed into service to help extinguish the burning stacks of pallets and lumber.
The cause of the fire remained undetermined late Tuesday.
