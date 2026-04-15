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Dozens of school buses damaged on Chicago's West Side

By
Lauren Victory
Lauren Victory
Reporter
Lauren joined CBS News Chicago in May 2016 and is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
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Lauren Victory,
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Over 30 school buses were damaged in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood. 

Chicago police confirmed 33 buses were damaged in the 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue on Wednesday. 

One bus driver at Student First Inc. told CBS News Chicago her personal car was also targeted on Tuesday in the same lot. Drivers told CBS News Chicago that catalytic converters were stolen. 

"Same on you, it could be your children that don't have a way to school," the bus driver said. "It's horrible." 

Police are investigating. 

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