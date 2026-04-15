Dozens of school buses damaged on Chicago's West Side

Over 30 school buses were damaged in Chicago's West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Chicago police confirmed 33 buses were damaged in the 4100 block of West Chicago Avenue on Wednesday.

One bus driver at Student First Inc. told CBS News Chicago her personal car was also targeted on Tuesday in the same lot. Drivers told CBS News Chicago that catalytic converters were stolen.

"Same on you, it could be your children that don't have a way to school," the bus driver said. "It's horrible."

Police are investigating.