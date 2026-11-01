At least 30 cats rescued after fire at shelter in Lombard, officials say

A big community effort to help a cat rescue in the west suburbs.

The Lombard Fire Department responded to a reported fire at Cat Guardians in the 900 block of East St. Charles Road.

At least 30 cats were rescued, according to fire officials.

Several people were seen carrying kennels and loading them into vehicles.

They said most of the cats are believed to have been accounted for, but it's unclear how many cats in total were inside the shelter.

The Lombard Police Department is assisting with traffic control.

Fire officials are advising the public to avoid the area.