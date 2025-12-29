Watch CBS News
Cat comes up to Dave Savini's back door after going missing for weeks

By Dave Savini,
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
CBS Chicago

A neighborhood cat came up to CBS News Chicago Investigator Dave Savini's back door last week after going missing for weeks.

The cat, named Manni, had been missing for weeks in Naperville, and was not spotted as extremely cold weather and snow hit the area. Manni's Apple GPS tracker was traced to a Waste Management dump.

Pictures were posted everywhere, and neighbors all turned out to help search for Manni. But his owners thought the worst.

But on Christmas Eve this past Wednesday, Manni showed up at the Savini family's back door. He has since been reunited with his humans.

Dave Savini

"We called the owner. They were reunited. There were tears," Savini said. "It was such a happy story."

