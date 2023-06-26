Watch CBS News
Castaways at North Avenue Beach is closed, with no date for reopening specified

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Castaways Bar & Grill is one of the most popular restaurants along the lakefront – right on North Avenue Beach.

But the restaurant and bar is now closed, with no date for reopening specified.

A message on the website for Castaways says it is "temporarily closed this summer for renovations," and adds, "We're excited to welcome everyone back aboard soon!"

Castaways, part of the Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants Group, anchors the top deck of the North Avenue Beach House.

The current ship-shaped changing house was dedicated in 2000, replacing an earlier and nearly identical structure that dated back to 1940 – but had to be demolished due to deterioration.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 5:15 PM

