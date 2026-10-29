Carpentersville, Illinois, man found guilty of sexually assaulting child

A Carpentersville, Illinois, man was convicted of sexually assaulting a child this week.

A jury found Gavino Pineda Sosa, 68, guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child on Tuesday at the conclusion of a trial, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's office. The crime is a Class X felony.

Prosecutors said in 2014, Pineda Sosa was supervising a girl under the age of 13 and others at his own house when he took the girl to a private room and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said. Pineda Sosa told the girl he would kill her parents if they ever found out about it, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not specify the relationship between Pineda Sosa and the victim, but did say he was in a position of trust with her. The victim reported the incident to Carpentersville police in 2025, prosecutors said.

Kane County Judge Donald Tegeler set Pineda Sosa's next court appearance for Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m. for post-trial motions and sentencing, and he also must register as a sex offender for life.