Carole Robertson Center for Learning in Little Village unveils renovated ECE space

An important hub for early childhood education in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood has a revamped look meant to help kids thrive.

The Carole Robertson Center for Learning's Little Village flagship site celebrated the completion of its major renovation.

"This is not just a cosmetic change to this building," said board member Corneial Grumman. "This is an expression of hope and permanence and commitment to the families and the children of Little Village and beyond."

Students partake in hoola hoop fun in the new early childhood education space at Carole Robertson Center for Learning in Little Village. CBS News Chicago

The organization, named after one of the victims of the 16th street baptist church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1963, raised about $20 million for renovating its three main locations, including the one in Little Village, which is its largest.

The project for the Little Village location began in late 2024 and continued without disrupting operations at the center.

The facility serves about 300 children, youth, and families.

"I am overjoyed, really. This is a long time coming," said President and CEO Bela Mote. "We really wanted to create a renovated space that spoke to the importance of space in learning and family development."

The renovations at this location cost $12 million and include a new library, kitchen, music room, classrooms, and gymnasium. The organization said the design of the renovations is research-driven to help children thrive in their learning.

A look at one of the renovated ECE spaces at the Carole Roberston Center for Learning in Little Village. CBS News Chicago

Renovated kitchen at the Carole Robertson Center for Learning in Little Village. CBS News Chicago

"Spaces matter, and how children and adults feel in those spaces make a difference in how they grow, learn, and thrive, and we're just so proud to offer this revitalized space for all those that we serve," Mote said.

The Carole Robertson Center for Learning said that they are planning major renovations at their North Lawndale and Albany Park locations as well, with completion set for the near future.