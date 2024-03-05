Smart telescope to provide high-quality images of April solar eclipse in Carmel, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total solar eclipse is a little more than a month away, but people are already making plans to see it in person.

On April 8, the moon will completely cover the sun for 3 ½ minutes. Carmel, Indiana, just north of Indianapolis, is in the path of totality, and there's going to be a smart telescope set up at the city hall.

The telescope can take pictures and videos, and is powerful enough to catch solar flares and sunspots from more than 93 million miles away.

"The colors just pop, it is excellent. They are museum-quality images," said Dan Kelleher, president of Midwest GeoSciences. "It connects with us emotionally, being able to witness it, being able to hear it, and experience it with all of our senses."

Kelleher also will broadcast the images the telescope captures live on YouTube.

According to NASA, about 94% of the sun will be covered in Chicago just after 2 p.m. on April 8.