Carmel Catholic's Jordan Wood has hopes for another state title, and WNBA aspirations

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A lot of young girls dream about playing in the WNBA.

One local player got to see it up close when she was a little bit younger, and is now helping her high school team be among the best in the state - all while still chasing that dream.

The girls' basketball team at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein is playing with a target on their backs this season after winning their first state championship last season.

"One of the things I never talk about with the girls is defending or repeating. Our focus is to try to get better every day," said Head Coach Ben Berg. "Obviously, we know - and the girls know - we're going to get everyone's best shot. But that's actually a good thing. That's going to prepare us for those big games later in the year."

"Coming off winning state, it's just like, people have a lot of expectations for us," said Carmel senior forward Jordan Wood. "We want to listen to them, but we also want to do what we think is best for us, so like everybody's expectation is going down and winning state again, and it's like - you know, we just have to win the day."

Wood is used to attention and expectations. The 6-foot 4-inch senior has for a while now been one of the most highly-touted recruits in the state - and recently signed her letter of intent to play at Michigan State.

"It was stressful growing up, because then it was always attention," Wood said. "But as I'm getting older, I'm learning to appreciate it - because it's like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Wood has dreams of one day playing in the WNBA – and she has some inside knowledge of the league. When she was in elementary school, Wood was a junior reporter for the Sky.

"My mom and I and my little sister - were season ticket holders for the Chicago Sky. So like growing up, we loved going to the games and stuff, and we got really close to the team and the coaches and their family and stuff. And so they were like: 'You should totally be a junior reporter. We have a spot open.' I was like, 'Okay sure!' I get to hang out with the team, learn more about basketball. The WNBA – it's like that's what I want to go do, so I was like okay, perfect opportunity. And I mean, it was just really fun. I got to go in the locker rooms before games, after games – like talk to the players and stuff."

For Wood to one day be a player in a WNBA locker room is obviously going to take some work, but her coach wouldn't be surprised if she makes it.

"I think that she's got that potential. She's going to have to obviously get stronger and stuff when she gets to the college level," Berg said. "I think if she does things the right way, she's got a very high ceiling."

For now though, Wood is focused on her high school career - and helping the Corsairs win a second straight state championship.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn asked what it would mean for Wood to go out with another championship.

"I mean, it would be like the best possible outcome," she said.

"I do have high hopes for this group, and I know how much they care. I know how much they're motivated to do some special things this year."