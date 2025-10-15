Watch CBS News
Carjacking ends in deadly crash on Chicago's West Side

Elyssa Kaufman
A carjacking ended in a deadly crash on Chicago's West Side on Tuesday night. 

Police said the vehicle was stolen from the 4200 block of South Artesian, in Brighton Park, around 11:20 p.m. 

The driver then drove around five miles away before jumping a curve and hitting a tree in the 2800 Block of W. Van Buren Street in East Garfield Park, around 11:28 p.m.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver has not been identified by police. 

No injuries were reported during the carjacking. 

Area Four detectives are investigating.

