Carjackers pull man, woman from SUV near Lincoln Park Zoo, briefly drive off in vehicle with two children in back seat

Parents reunited with kids after being carjacked in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two carjackers pulled a man and woman out of a sport-utility vehicle outside the Lincoln Park Zoo Wednesday night, and drove off with two small children in the back seat.

The 24-year-old woman and the 26-year-old man were delivering a package near Dickens Avenue and Lincoln Park West when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two carjackers got out.

The carjackers pulled the man and woman out of the SUV, got in, and drove off – with a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy in the back seat.

The SUV was recovered with the children still inside steps away on Stockton Drive just south of Dickens Drive. At the scene, the father who was pulled from the SUV earlier was seen holding his 1-year-old daughter tightly.

No injuries were reported.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Three detectives are investigating.