Cards for Hospitalized Kids bringing encouragement to recovering patients

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's no fun to be in the hospital, but there is a way you can make it a little better.

Today is CBS 2 Community Day, and we're spotlighting organizations making a difference.

One is Cards for Hospitalized Kids.

The organization delivers cards to children who are recovering in hospitals around the country.

Founder Jen Rubino started the group after she was hospitalized as a child.

In its ten years, they have delivered more than 500,000 cards.

"It's such a small gesture but it really does mean the world to kids and their families going through that time," said Rubino. "We see time and time again that kids want to volunteer for us after they recover and help pay it forever. so, the impact has been really incredible."

Our CBS 2 team made a few cards to send over.

If you're planning on making some cards, there are a few guidelines:

If you're making a card. skip the glitter or anything that could rub off.

Sign your first name only and don't include your address.

Instead of saying get well, try a different uplifting message like "You rock!" or "Be awesome!" or "Have a great day!"

You'll find more information at cardsforhospitalizedkids.com.