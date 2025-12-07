Cardinal Cupich holds mass for prisoners at Cook County Jail

Blase Cardinal Cupich visited the Cook County Jail on Sunday to observe the Jubilee of Prisoners.

The cardinal presided over a mass with Cook County inmates Sunday morning in the maximum-security Division 9 of the jail.

The mass came ahead of Pope Leo XIV's global mass for the Jubilee of Prisoners in Rome on Sunday, Dec. 14, which will be held at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

Before his passing, Pope Francis designated the day to focus on prison ministry and restoring dignity to prisoners.