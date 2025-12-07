Watch CBS News
Local News

Cardinal Cupich holds mass for prisoners at Cook County Jail

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Blase Cardinal Cupich visited the Cook County Jail on Sunday to observe the Jubilee of Prisoners.

The cardinal presided over a mass with Cook County inmates Sunday morning in the maximum-security Division 9 of the jail.

The mass came ahead of Pope Leo XIV's global mass for the Jubilee of Prisoners in Rome on Sunday, Dec. 14, which will be held at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

Before his passing, Pope Francis designated the day to focus on prison ministry and restoring dignity to prisoners.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue