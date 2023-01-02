Watch CBS News
Cardinal Blase Cupich leads mass in honor of Pope Benedict XVI

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cardinal Blase Cupich led a memorial mass at Holy Name Cathedral in honor of Pope Emeritus Benedict the XVI.

Dozens of people gathered to sing songs, pray together and give thanks for the leadership of the Pope Benedict.

Cardinal Cupich spoke about how Pope Benedict used his talents to be the servant of all.

If you would like to see more from Monday's mass, it is available on the Holy Name Cathedral YouTube channel. 

