CPD warning drivers of car thefts in Near North Side parking garages

By Jeramie Bizzle

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert to drivers warning about recent car thefts in parking garages on the Near North Side.

Five have been reported already this month all of them on weekends.

Incident times and locations

  • 0-100 block of East Grand Avenue, Friday, January 6, 2023, in the evening hours.   
  • 800 block of North Michigan Avenue, Sunday, January 8, 2023, in the evening hours.  
  • 300 block of West Ontario Street, Friday, January 13, 2023, in the morning hours.  
  • 200 block of East Illinois Street, Sunday, January 15, 2023, in the evening hours.  
  • 900 block of North Halsted Street, Monday, January 16, 2023, in the morning hours.  

Police were unable to provide descriptions of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263. 

First published on January 21, 2023 / 9:16 AM

