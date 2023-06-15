Car struck by gunfire on Stevenson Expressway; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating following a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway early Thursday morning.

Cars were getting pushed off the road here on the inbound lanes at Kedzie Avenue while officers searched for evidence – causing heavy traffic.

ISP say a car was hit by gunfire around 2 a.m. but they don't believe anyone was shot.

All northbound lanes have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.