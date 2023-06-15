Watch CBS News
Local News

Car struck by gunfire on Stevenson Expressway; no injuries reported

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police are investigating following a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway early Thursday morning.

Cars were getting pushed off the road here on the inbound lanes at Kedzie Avenue while officers searched for evidence – causing heavy traffic.

ISP say a car was hit by gunfire around 2 a.m. but they don't believe anyone was shot.

All northbound lanes have since reopened. 

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 7:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.